López Obrador inaugurated the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021

“A new dawn is what this act essentially means, is to inaugurate a new stage in the public life of our country, to get out of the tunnel, out of the darkness in which we were immersed due to the pandemic. A very difficult time with a lot of suffering, ”said the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the opening ceremony of the Tianguis Turístico 2021 in Mérida.

The president recognized the growth that Yucatán, Campeche, and Quintana Roo are having, for which he expressed his commitment to install two power plants.

“Here in Yucatán we have the commitment to build two thermoelectric plants, one in Valladolid and the other in Mérida so that there is no shortage of electricity in the peninsula,” said the president.

He also said that tourism growth in the country will be “unstoppable”, as he hopes that the influx of tourists will continue due to the unique potential that Mexico has. And as it is his habit, President Lopez Obrador stated that “Mexico has archaeological and historical zones, that neither Athens nor Egypt have”.

He highlighted the archaeological beauty of Calakmul, Campeche, as a tourist attraction that he will detonate from the Mayan Train and put Yucatán as an example of how jobs have been recovered after the pandemic.

Lopez Obrador recalled that this Thursday, November 18th, he will have a meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau to evaluate the trade agreement that involves the three Northamerican countries.

