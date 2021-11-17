López Obrador inaugurated the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021

“This event means leaving behind the dark tunnel of the pandemic”: AMLO
“A new dawn is what this act essentially means, is to inaugurate a new stage in the public life of our country, to get out of the tunnel, out of the darkness in which we were immersed due to the pandemic. A very difficult time with a lot of suffering, ”said the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the opening ceremony of the Tianguis Turístico 2021 in Mérida.
The president recognized the growth that Yucatán, Campeche, and Quintana Roo are having, for which he expressed his commitment to install two power plants.
“Here in Yucatán we have the commitment to build two thermoelectric plants, one in Valladolid and the other in Mérida so that there is no shortage of electricity in the peninsula,” said the president.
He also said that tourism growth in the country will be “unstoppable”, as he hopes that the influx of tourists will continue due to the unique potential that Mexico has. And as it is his habit, President Lopez Obrador stated that “Mexico has archaeological and historical zones, that neither Athens nor Egypt have”.
He highlighted the archaeological beauty of Calakmul, Campeche, as a tourist attraction that he will detonate from the Mayan Train and put Yucatán as an example of how jobs have been recovered after the pandemic.
Lopez Obrador recalled that this Thursday, November 18th, he will have a meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau to evaluate the trade agreement that involves the three Northamerican countries.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Queretaro’s boutique hotels hope to lure larger market from Quintana Roo and Yucatán
MÉRIDA, MX.– Miguel Ángel González Galván,.
-
Mexicans have sent US banks 27.7 billion US dollars
Mexico City, (November 17, 2021).- Mexican companies.
-
On Sunday, Nov. 21st, 47 commissioners will be elected in Merida
Municipal authorities are confident that it.
-
After shootings in Cancun and Tulum, the new Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard is created
It will start operating on December.
-
International Mexican Art Fair, this November 18th and 19th
Founded and directed by the gallery.
-
López Obrador declared that the Maya Train will be operating by the end of 2023
According to the federal government, the.
-
Michoacán State shines with a drone show at the ‘Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021’
Morelia, Michoacán, November 17, 2021, (MiMorelia.com) .-.
-
Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Yucatán this Friday, November 19th
In the early hours of this.
-
Crime and lack of tourists have left Cancun restaurants without customers
The long weekend for the Anniversary.
-
Frida Kahlo’s ‘Diego y yo’ breaks records, sells for $34.9 million
Kahlo’s intense 1949 self-portrait is now.
Leave a Comment