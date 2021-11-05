‘Nocturnal Biciruta’ returns to Paseo de Montejo, starting this November 6th

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- With new sanitary measures, this Saturday, November 6th, the night Biciruta returns to Paseo Montejo de Mérida, an activity in which the whole family can participate.

As it will be recalled, this event was held every first Saturday of the month before the Covid pandemic, and now that Yucatán is at the Yellow Epidemiological Traffic Light, the route will be reactivated but with protective measures.

The Biciruta will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the route goes from the Museum of Anthropology to the Monument to the Homeland.

It should be noted that the Biciruta of the Las Américas subdivision remains suspended until further notice.

Sanitary measures

To attend this event the authorities request:

Go through the sanitary filters

Wear the mask correctly and at all times.

Use antibacterial gel

Maintain a healthy distance of at least 1.5 meters from other cyclists.

Also, reflective tape is required on the bicycle and wear brightly phosphorescent colored clothing.

Likewise, it is not possible to circulate in groups of more than two, and cyclists must travel in a single file.

