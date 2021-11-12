New images of the Douglas DC-3 plane abandoned in the Yucatecan jungle

It is a plane that is said to have fallen there since 1966, and which remains unexplored.

YUCATAN, (November 12, 2021).- The Facebook user Gustavo Moguel shared through his account images that he took by air in the Celestún biosphere reserve, precisely in the area where an airplane appears that is said to have fallen there since 1966 , and which remains unexplored.

With these new images of the abandoned aircraft, once again the desire arises to try to explore the area to get there, something that has been tried on previous occasions and that has not been possible.

This, due to the fact that the area has an excess of mangroves and the terrain is practically inaccessible, but with these images that Gustavo Moguel shared, the intention could once again arise to know more about this interesting and mysterious matter.

History of the abandoned plane in Celestún

And it is that this Douglas aircraft with registration XB-PXO fell in 1966 in the Petenes area of ​​Celestún, 55 years ago! But it was discovered until 1979 by elements of the then Attorney General’s Office (PGJ) , when it carried out a surveillance overflight over the area.

As expected, no trace of crew was found, and it was observed that the aircraft suffered severe damage to the front and both propeller engines.

Versions of this fact then emerged, and the legend grew that it was a plane loaded with drugs or contraband merchandise, and a few years ago it was speculated that it may have been the property of the famous drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, which has never been confirmed, and it stays more like an attention-grabbing story.

