New Baseball and Softball Technical School to open in Yucatán

YUCATAN, (November 24, 2021).- In search of new talents and to promote the “king of sports” in the entity, the Sportway club presented its new Baseball and Softball Technical School, which will be run by former player and instructor Santiago Huchim Paz, where it is expected that in the future, more Yucatecans can make the leap in quality to the most important professional leagues in the country and even abroad.

With this project, physical activity will be promoted in the new generations and Huchim Paz will contribute his knowledge not only to his new students but also to the Sports Academies promoted by the State Sports Institute (IDEY) in the 106 municipalities.

It should be remembered that just a few weeks ago, the former player supported the opening of a new baseball school in Abalá, Yucatán municipality, so his participation goes beyond promoting the sport in a private club.

The idea is to train young talents so that they can practice the so-called king of sports and even softball in a more professional way, but also to support children within the entity so that they have better conditions to develop their skills and integrate to high performance.

It will be sought that they are trained under the Sportway work program and that they receive greater blanks to achieve full development as players.

Huchim Paz also highlighted that this Friday, November 26th, a try-out will be held for children of category 7-8 years, to integrate a ninth that can see action in a Baseball Tournament, in Texas, in February of next year.

The presentation was also attended by Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of IDEY; as well as Juan Manuel Hernández, manager of the Sportway club.

