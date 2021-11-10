National Guard detains passenger carrying 800,000 pesos in cash at the Merida Airport

MÉRIDA.- Members of the National Guard (GN) detained a person in possession of approximately 800 thousand pesos in cash at Merida’s International Airport, without documentation proving its legal provenance.
While carrying out random inspection, security, surveillance, and crime prevention activities in the area known as PIP (Passenger Inspection Point), National Guardsmen detected foreign currency inside a backpack that was taken through an X-ray machine.
The GN personnel located the owner of the hand luggage, who could not prove the legal origin of the approximately 800 thousand pesos in cash, with which he intended to travel to Mexico City.
The person was read the Bill of Rights of Persons in Detention, and together with the money, was placed at the disposal of the ministerial authorities in the state to determine responsibilities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
