Museum of the City of Mérida exhibits five different visions of art

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 06, 2021) .- Five different samples that speak of the diversity that the city has in its artistic proposals arrived at the Museum of the City of Mérida. These are the “Ich. Memories of the market” by Pim Schalkwijk, “The eternal Mayans. Henequén” by Pedro Tec, “Despiel” by Alfredo Romero, “Bardas” by Carlos Jorge Macari and “Crónicas Nefelibatas” by Javier Barrera, in which the talent, innovation and dedication to the art of its creators are observed in more than a hundred works.

When opening the exhibitions, the Director of Culture Antrop. Irving Berlin Villafaña highlighted the work and trajectory of each of the exhibitors and that the activity strengthens the cultural offer that the museum has, as well as its other obligations as a diffuser of the memory of the city, of the talent that generates new products and the environment where the cultural space is located, which represents an invitation to society to visit it.

On behalf of the exhibitors, Javier Barrera highlighted that each of the collections represent the art vocation of the artists’ work to connect with the public and the viewer to live a pleasant and different experience with each work. He thanked the artists, with whom he shared a friendship for many years, and the authorities for these arts initiatives.

Pedro Tec, whose work has focused on portraying the Mayas, shares a collection of black and white images, a series that he considers special because he plays with photography and digital drawing, enveloping his characters in a mystical atmosphere, which carries to the internal analysis of the viewer, to a reflection on life and her position.

In “Ich. Memorias del Mercado ”, the artist Pim Schalkwijk, shows an ethnographic project to promote and revalue the living cultural heritage of Yucatán by documenting the daily life of the people of Merida and showing contemporary visions captured in the Lucas de Gálvez Municipal Market in a colorful representation. Students from the exhibitor’s art workshop participated in this work.

The “Despiel” collection by Alfredo Romero seeks to recover part of the historical memory that is being lost in the face of the current moment and the effects of globalization. It is a proposal in which, through the strappo technique, he manages to rescue and restore old signs, walls and street signs from different places so that a record remains for future generations.

The artist Carlos Jorge Macari takes a leap to his peculiar style to present the exhibition “Bardas”, an exclusive exhibition of the series “Viewing Room” in which he is inspired by the natural style of color, life and art that makes his hometown Mérida.

The exhibitors have extensive experience, exhibition projects in collectives, and individually in Mexico and other countries, in galleries, art centers and some in international festivals.

The five exhibitions will remain on display until mid-December and can be visited from Tuesday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Access is free and with controlled capacity.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Lic. Mariana Gaber Fernández Montilla, President of the Culture and Shows Commission, Laura García and Mimí Cervera, representing the artists Alfredo Romero and Carlos Jorge Macari, along with Pedro Tec and Pim Schalkwijk. These last four offered explanations of the creative process of the collections during a tour of the rooms.

The City Museum also opened its “Piece of the Month” program with the exhibition “Africans and Afro-descendants in Mérida, A story to tell”, in which through plates, photographs and a sculpture, it realizes the presence of people from Africa and its descendants in these Yucatecan lands, dating back to the 16th century, and its social and economic contribution to peninsular life.

