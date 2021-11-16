Municipal Presidents of Mérida and Benito Juarez, strengthen ties

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021) .- With the aim of promoting and sharing support mechanisms in matters of economic reactivation, strategic and cultural development that benefit the inhabitants, the municipal presidents of Mérida and Benito Juárez signed today a letter of intent to establish cooperation between both cities.
Accompanied by the Municipal President of Benito Juárez, Mara Elena Lezama Espinosa, the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha, reported that this letter will allow Mérida, Yucatan municipality and Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo municipality, to exchange practices in matters of public policies and improvement experiences regulatory, security, urban planning, waste management, municipal development, human resources and citizen participation, for institutional strengthening.
He explained that the twinning between cities means promoting the development of sustainable tourism since relevant information will be shared, dissemination, promotion, and training will be made, as well as meetings between the productive sectors, such as travel agencies, marketers, and tour operators, hotels, operators of buses, airlines, and shipping companies.
In addition, he added that the exchange of cultural, tangible, and intangible expressions will be promoted, from archaeological heritage to regional traditions and plastic, musical and theatrical arts; as well as artisan internships, in order to acquire new work techniques and active participation in national and regional events.
For his part, Lezama Espinosa stressed that twinning the municipalities of Benito Juárez with Mérida represents an opportunity to implement strategies that promote the development of both municipalities, with which it is intended to bring better living conditions for citizens.
At the signing of the twinning letter of intent, carried out in the meeting room of the Municipal Presidency, Barrera Concha stressed that today more than ever it is necessary and urgent for municipalities to join forces through joint, innovative and creative agendas and activities that allow to get out as soon as possible from the uncertainty that have had to live due to a global pandemic that significantly affected the economy.
As special guests of the Municipality of Benito Juárez were Paola Elizabeth Moreno Córdova, general director of the Municipal Institute of Culture and the Arts; Jorge Luis Téllez Vignet, in charge of the Office of the General Directorate of Municipal Tourism; Carlos Balmaceda Ostos, General Director of Economic Development as well as the Municipal Secretary of Mérida, Alejandro Ruz Castro and Edgardo Bolio Arceo, Director of the Municipal Planning Institute of Mérida.
At the end of the event, Benito Juárez officials met with their counterparts in Mérida to analyze, plan and specify projects between the two municipalities.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
