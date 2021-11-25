Municipal Police urge tourists to wear face masks in Downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 25, 2021).- After some images of foreign tourists in the historic center not wearing a mouth guard or face mask went viral, the municipal police commander Mario Arturo Romero Escalante said that they will continue to urge tourists to wear this protection tool against the pandemic due to coronavirus.

He pointed out that they cannot force visitors to use it, since they have the right not to do so, however, he insists on inviting them to use it, in addition to the fact that in the establishments they will need to carry it in a mandatory way to enter.

He added that the cases are frequent, so they are considering having masks on hand again to give them to all those who are not using them.

“They are urged to do it, in fact, one of the things that we are trying to do again is to try to provide them, if we have some cases but it is not the most common either”. Mario Arturo Romero Escalante

He recalled that the influx of tourists this holiday season increases, and has been very nourished since the Tianguis Turístico, so we have to be on the lookout for exhorting foreigners to wear the mask.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







