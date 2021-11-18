More scattered showers and cool dawn this Thursday in Yucatán, as new cold front approaches the Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán.- This Thursday, November 18, the weather in Yucatán will be cool, with intervals of showers in some areas of the state due to the entrance of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the region and a trough over the eastern portion of the Peninsula. There will be a probability of showers with intervals of showers in the east and south of Yucatán.

Temperatures will be warm to hot during the day and mild to warm at dawn. Maximum temperatures will be 28 to 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures will be 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.

As for Merida, according to meteorologist’s, scattered precipitation will fall most likely fall, leaving us with maximum temperatures in the city of Merida of 28 to 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30. Tonight there is no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

This Thursday a new cold front will enter the northwest Gulf of Mexico approaching Yucatán with stationary characteristics.

