More scattered showers and cool dawn this Thursday in Yucatán, as new cold front approaches the Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán.- This Thursday, November 18, the weather in Yucatán will be cool, with intervals of showers in some areas of the state due to the entrance of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the region and a trough over the eastern portion of the Peninsula. There will be a probability of showers with intervals of showers in the east and south of Yucatán.
Temperatures will be warm to hot during the day and mild to warm at dawn. Maximum temperatures will be 28 to 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures will be 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.
As for Merida, according to meteorologist’s, scattered precipitation will fall most likely fall, leaving us with maximum temperatures in the city of Merida of 28 to 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30. Tonight there is no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic Ocean.
This Thursday a new cold front will enter the northwest Gulf of Mexico approaching Yucatán with stationary characteristics.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Installation of permanent vaccination modules in Yucatán
The permanent modules will be available.
-
Exclusive photographs of Chichén Itzá before its restoration are exhibited for the first time
Mérida, Yucatán, November 17, 2021.- Images.
-
Míriam Peraza Rivero wins the Jaguar Award for Gastronomic Tourism 2021
Míriam Peraza is the owner of.
-
North American Leaders Summit: López Obrador, Biden and Trudeau meet in the US
MEXICO, (November 18, 2021).- Today, President Andrés.
-
Mexico seeks vaccine production in partnership with the US and Canada
MEXICO, (November 18, 2021).- Hugo López-Gatell,.
-
Yucatan and Jalisco sign tourism promotion agreement
These two states will promote joint.
-
Kinich Restaurant in Izamal continues to operate normally after fire
Izamal, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- The.
-
Mérida’s hotel sector registers 95 percent occupancy due to the Tianguis Turístico
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- The.
-
The “Buen Fin 2021” reached the sales goal set for Mérida, Yuc.
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- The.
-
A new air route will connect Merida with Guatemala starting next year
Merida, Yucatan, (November 18, 2021).- A.
Leave a Comment