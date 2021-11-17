Michoacán State shines with a drone show at the ‘Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021’

Morelia, Michoacán, November 17, 2021, (MiMorelia.com) .- This Tuesday 16th, began the Tianguis Turístico 2021, which in this edition is held in Mérida, Yucatán, and at the end of the first day, Michoacán state offered a drone show.
In the sky of the white Mérida, on Paseo Montejo, it was possible to see the image that the state projects in tourism with the phrase: “Michoacán, the soul of Mexico” and the traditional colorful butterfly.
The Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, attended the inauguration of this event and through his social networks said: “We are ready at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida to show the world the greatness of Michoacán.”
“We celebrate that 11 years ago UNESCO decreed the Intangible Cultural Heritage of humanity declared the Pirekua, our traditional Purhépecha music,” said the state president. “So big, so beautiful and recognized is Michoacán in the world and in Mexico”
The Michoacán pavilion is decorated with monarch butterflies, crafts from the various regions of the state, a large skull representing the Day of the Dead, among other elements.
Source: Mi Morelia
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Queretaro’s boutique hotels hope to lure larger market from Quintana Roo and Yucatán
MÉRIDA, MX.– Miguel Ángel González Galván,.
-
Mexicans have sent US banks 27.7 billion US dollars
Mexico City, (November 17, 2021).- Mexican companies.
-
On Sunday, Nov. 21st, 47 commissioners will be elected in Merida
Municipal authorities are confident that it.
-
After shootings in Cancun and Tulum, the new Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard is created
It will start operating on December.
-
International Mexican Art Fair, this November 18th and 19th
Founded and directed by the gallery.
-
López Obrador declared that the Maya Train will be operating by the end of 2023
According to the federal government, the.
-
Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Yucatán this Friday, November 19th
In the early hours of this.
-
Crime and lack of tourists have left Cancun restaurants without customers
The long weekend for the Anniversary.
-
López Obrador inaugurated the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021
“This event means leaving behind the.
-
Frida Kahlo’s ‘Diego y yo’ breaks records, sells for $34.9 million
Kahlo’s intense 1949 self-portrait is now.
Leave a Comment