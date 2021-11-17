Michoacán State shines with a drone show at the ‘Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021’

Morelia, Michoacán, November 17, 2021, (MiMorelia.com) .- This Tuesday 16th, began the Tianguis Turístico 2021, which in this edition is held in Mérida, Yucatán, and at the end of the first day, Michoacán state offered a drone show.

In the sky of the white Mérida, on Paseo Montejo, it was possible to see the image that the state projects in tourism with the phrase: “Michoacán, the soul of Mexico” and the traditional colorful butterfly.

The Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, attended the inauguration of this event and through his social networks said: “We are ready at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida to show the world the greatness of Michoacán.”

“We celebrate that 11 years ago UNESCO decreed the Intangible Cultural Heritage of humanity declared the Pirekua, our traditional Purhépecha music,” said the state president. “So big, so beautiful and recognized is Michoacán in the world and in Mexico”

The Michoacán pavilion is decorated with monarch butterflies, crafts from the various regions of the state, a large skull representing the Day of the Dead, among other elements.

