Mexico reports 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours

The 10 states of the country that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí
MEXICO, (November 29, 2021).- Therefore, the accumulated number of coronavirus cases amounted to 3 million 883 thousand 842, while the total number of deaths amounted to 293 thousand 897.
The Ministry of Health reported that on average the national hospital occupancy in general beds fell to 16 percent and in intensive care beds to 13 percent.
The epidemic curve was located at 4 percent and in the last 14 days, 22,034 people had signs and symptoms; therefore, estimated active cases are considered.
Three million 240 thousand 521 patients have recovered from the disease.
VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19
Currently, the people who have the complete vaccination scheme are 64 million 922 thousand 896. While 11 million 687 thousand 091 received a new scheme.
The above represented 86 percent of the adult population of the country, with 76 million 609 thousand 987 Mexicans immunized against coronavirus -with one or two doses-.
It should be noted that the three entities that have achieved the highest vaccination are: Mexico City with 100 percent; Quintana Roo with 97 percent and Querétaro with 96 percent
In contrast, the three states that report the lowest percentage of inoculated people are Chiapas with 61 percent; Oaxaca with 70 percent, and Guerrero with 72 percent.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
