Mexico ranks eighth in concentration of wealth in the world

According to the study ‘The rise of the global balance: to what extent are we using our wealth productively?’ conducted by McKinsey & Co., Mexico ranks eighth in the world in concentration of wealth.

The study ‘The rise of the global balance: to what extent are we using our wealth productively?’ McKinsey & Co found that Mexico and nine other countries account for 60 percent of the world’s wealth.

It is striking that the three countries that signed the T-MECA are on the list: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

In the first place is China, the Asian giant that reached 120 billion dollars in 2020. There is a tie between the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, all three have seven billion dollars.

This is how wealth is currently distributed in the world:

China: $ 120 trillion.

United States: $ 50 trillion.

Germany: $ 14 trillion.

France: $ 14 trillion.

UK: $ 7 trillion.

Canada: $ 7 trillion.

Australia: $ 7 trillion.

Japan: $ 3 trillion.

Mexico: 3 trillion dollars.

Sweden: $ 2 trillion.

Source: El Financiero

