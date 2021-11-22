  • Business,
    • Mexico ranks eighth in concentration of wealth in the world

    By on November 22, 2021

    According to the study ‘The rise of the global balance: to what extent are we using our wealth productively?’ conducted by McKinsey & Co., Mexico ranks eighth in the world in concentration of wealth.

    According to a new report, Mexico ranks ninth in the concentration of wealth worldwide. There is a tie with Japan, which has three trillion dollars.

    The study ‘The rise of the global balance: to what extent are we using our wealth productively?’ McKinsey & Co found that Mexico and nine other countries account for 60 percent of the world’s wealth.

    It is striking that the three countries that signed the T-MECA are on the list: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

    In the first place is China, the Asian giant that reached 120 billion dollars in 2020. There is a tie between the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, all three have seven billion dollars.

    This is how wealth is currently distributed in the world:

    • China: $ 120 trillion.
    • United States: $ 50 trillion.
    • Germany: $ 14 trillion.
    • France: $ 14 trillion.
    • UK: $ 7 trillion.
    • Canada: $ 7 trillion.
    • Australia: $ 7 trillion.
    • Japan: $ 3 trillion.
    • Mexico: 3 trillion dollars.
    • Sweden: $ 2 trillion.

    Source: El Financiero

    The Yucatan Times Newsroom



