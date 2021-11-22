Mexico ranks eighth in concentration of wealth in the world

According to the study ‘The rise of the global balance: to what extent are we using our wealth productively?’ conducted by McKinsey & Co., Mexico ranks eighth in the world in concentration of wealth.
According to a new report, Mexico ranks ninth in the concentration of wealth worldwide. There is a tie with Japan, which has three trillion dollars.
The study ‘The rise of the global balance: to what extent are we using our wealth productively?’ McKinsey & Co found that Mexico and nine other countries account for 60 percent of the world’s wealth.
It is striking that the three countries that signed the T-MECA are on the list: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
In the first place is China, the Asian giant that reached 120 billion dollars in 2020. There is a tie between the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, all three have seven billion dollars.
This is how wealth is currently distributed in the world:
- China: $ 120 trillion.
- United States: $ 50 trillion.
- Germany: $ 14 trillion.
- France: $ 14 trillion.
- UK: $ 7 trillion.
- Canada: $ 7 trillion.
- Australia: $ 7 trillion.
- Japan: $ 3 trillion.
- Mexico: 3 trillion dollars.
- Sweden: $ 2 trillion.
Source: El Financiero
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
