Mexico and the US rule out the closure of activities and encourage vaccination

MEXICO, (November 30, 2021).- Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden, separately, agree not to consider confinement and invite stragglers to get vaccinated.

The governments of Mexico and the United States announced that they will not close activities before the appearance of omicron, the variant of coronavirus that unleashed international concern.

Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden said, separately, that they will speed up vaccination of young people and those who are lagging behind.

President López Obrador assured that there are no elements of concern or risk reasons for the variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Meanwhile, he announced that there are no planned closures of activities because much progress has been made in the vaccination strategy, which is even going to be intensified.

He said that the country is prepared to face the arrival of omicron and his government remains attentive to take care of the population.

“We are going to report, we have a meeting like every Monday, we are going to be with the entire health team and there they are going to present a report to us,” he said.

“Inevitable” that omicron arrives: Biden

President Joe Biden declared on Monday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is cause for concern, but that “it is not to panic,” and ruled out that he is considering the implementation of generalized containment measures in the United States.

The president urged Americans to get vaccinated and complete their schedule, including booster doses, and resume the use of masks in closed spaces to stop the spread.

In a speech from the White House, Biden said it was inevitable that the variant reaches the United States, but indicated that the country has the necessary tools to protect the population, particularly the approved vaccines and booster doses.

Biden pointed out that when the omicron variant arrives, and it will, the United States “will face this new threat just as it has faced those that have been presented before.”

He urged the nearly 80 million Americans five years and older who have not been vaccinated to come in for their shots, and the rest of the country to get the booster six months after their last dose.

He also called on the entire population to resume the use of masks in all indoor public spaces, a prevention measure that had ceased to be followed in many parts of the country.

For its part, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States expanded its recommendation for booster doses against COVID-19 to include all adults as a result of the new variant.

The agency had previously approved the booster for the entire adult population, but only recommended it for people 50 and older or for those living in long-term care facilities.

“Everyone 18 years and older should receive a booster injection, either six months after receiving their first series from Pfizer or Moderna,” said the director of the centers, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

