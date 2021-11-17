Mexicans have sent US banks 27.7 billion US dollars

Mexico City, (November 17, 2021).- Mexican companies and citizens have sent 27.7 billion US dollars to bank accounts in the United States since the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador began; a trend that accelerated the first year of the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and that is maintained until the most recent data published by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Although the deposits of Mexicans in accounts in the United States have increased from the beginning of 2019 until August of the current year, the amount of said increase represents a quarter of the 108 thousand 708 million dollars of remittances that, practically in the same period, nationals who work in that country have sent to Mexico.
According to the Fed, the total deposits that the private banks of that country have received from the beginning of 2019 until recent August increased 24.1 percent, below the 38.3 percent that did exclusively those of companies and citizens of Mexico.
At the end of 2018, the López Obrador administration began, the savings of Mexicans deposited in the United States amounted to 72.530 million dollars. At the end of last year and after the dustbin that the coronavirus pandemic raised in international markets, these resources already amounted to 81.901 million dollars. In other words, in a two-year period, they grew 12.9 percent.
However, it is in 2021 when those savings accounts inflate the fastest. At the August cutoff, there were $ 100.28 billion in them – practically the equivalent of Petróleos Mexicanos’ debt and still less than the balance of remittances already referred to in the September cutoff -, an increase of 22.4 percent in just eight months.
Financial analysts explained that there are several factors that influence this transfer of capital to the United States. The first, and which is a reality worldwide, is the coronavirus crisis and its wake of damage. Janeth Quiroz, director of economic analysis at Monex, explained that given the “strong uncertainty” that characterizes this situation, there is a tendency to remove financial investments from emerging countries.
Given the high volatility in international markets, the obvious destination is the United States, since bringing money to the world’s largest economy implies less risk. In addition, in the midst of the crisis, the stock markets of that country have had several historical highs, he detailed.
Fear of a reform that could lead to a seizure of their assets
To this conjuncture, factors are added others more of “structure”, detailed James Salazar, director of economic analysis of CIBanco. For a sector of Mexicans, it is a daily thing to save their savings in several countries, it is thought that “perhaps it is safer.”
Added to this is the fact that inflation in the United States used to be much lower than in Mexico –in October they equaled 6.2 percent per year–, which implies that savings erode less. But beyond those almost traditional factors that weigh on certain groups, now “there is an additional element of internal uncertainty,” he explained.
For example, in 2018 when there were certain doubts after the electoral victory of López Obrador, many decided to get their money, the analyst recalled. Now the electricity sector reform proposal can also generate “certain fears among investors and (that they) decide to go to banks in the United States.”
Both economists assure that this trend will become stronger when the Fed increases its interest rate.
Source: La Jornada
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Queretaro’s boutique hotels hope to lure larger market from Quintana Roo and Yucatán
MÉRIDA, MX.– Miguel Ángel González Galván,.
-
On Sunday, Nov. 21st, 47 commissioners will be elected in Merida
Municipal authorities are confident that it.
-
After shootings in Cancun and Tulum, the new Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard is created
It will start operating on December.
-
International Mexican Art Fair, this November 18th and 19th
Founded and directed by the gallery.
-
López Obrador declared that the Maya Train will be operating by the end of 2023
According to the federal government, the.
-
Michoacán State shines with a drone show at the ‘Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021’
Morelia, Michoacán, November 17, 2021, (MiMorelia.com) .-.
-
Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Yucatán this Friday, November 19th
In the early hours of this.
-
Crime and lack of tourists have left Cancun restaurants without customers
The long weekend for the Anniversary.
-
López Obrador inaugurated the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021
“This event means leaving behind the.
-
Frida Kahlo’s ‘Diego y yo’ breaks records, sells for $34.9 million
Kahlo’s intense 1949 self-portrait is now.
Leave a Comment