Mexican wants to visit the 7 wonders of the world on foot, on his 141st day he arrived in Mérida

Merida, Yucatán, (November 27, 2021).- It will be on his 146th day of hiking, when Jonatan Montoya Hurtado, a 32-year-old Mexican man, reaches his first objective, the archaeological site of Chichen Itzá. Accompanied by a backpack and minimal luggage, Jonatan has set the goal of walking to Machu Picchu, in Peru, to Corcovado, in Brazil, then to Rome, from there, to Egypt, Nepal, and China.

Montoya, a dancer by profession, but also a yoga teacher, originally from the capital of the country, began his journey on June 17th in his hometown and has walked through the states of Puebla, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche, and now in Mérida, where he hopes to arrive in 5 days to Chichen Itzá.

Motivated by the current conditions of the pandemic and after almost a year of confinement, Montoya decided to start a tour of the world to try to be the first Mexican to reach these seven points considered icons in modern history, carrying a message of the struggle Against Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV).

Lonely, but enthusiastic as he advances his journey, the walker gives an account of his adventures through his social networks, primarily YouTube, where he “hangs” his stories detailing the points of his path, with it, faces, voices, places, cymbals, and sites of a walk that are testimony of your emotions.

Montoya’s journey, which is helped by the people he meets, sponsorships, support from friends and acquaintances has called his story “Around the World in Seven Wonders”, which aims to make visible the problems of society and the fight against AIDS disease.

In his performance, the traveler has had ups and downs, even moments of depression due to the loneliness that he narrates in his avatars through a camera that records his most emotional but also sad moments.

The motivation of the walker has established that, in the last videos on the networks, it reaches a reproduction of 52 thousand visits, with 3,500 followers who go along with Montoya on this journey that covers by sections, sometimes tired, in others more motivated to climbing mountains and slopes, but that describe the landscape and the hiking trails that this young man is getting to know.

Jonatan Montoya’s visit to Mérida lasted five days in which he slept a lot, according to what he narrates in the video of day 141. Tiredness and some bad nights forced him to recharge his batteries to start this day towards his first goal.

Since this last opportunity, Jonatan is now being followed by the UN-AIDS organization that will be supporting the sections that it will be covering to give greater attention to its effort and hopes that on December 5, when it arrives in Chichen Itzá, a message from the millennial Mya city can be offered in favor of the rights of people with HIV.

He will try to get to Izamal this week, his red backpack is distinctive on the road that he advances under the sun, and now with cool nights and his tent that he installs to sleep on the side of the road, others more in hostels or small lodgings where it is received.

The walk of Montoya Hurtado allows establishing his vision and project that promotes not only the rights of the LGBTI + community of people living with HIV but also the alternative of looking beyond to take our horizons to remote places with the best aptitude.

