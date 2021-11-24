  • Feature,
    • Mexican Senate appoints Loretta Ortiz as new Supreme Court Minister

    November 24, 2021
    (Photo: Twitter)

    MEXICO, (November 24, 2021).- With 92 votes in favor, out of 114 legislators present, Loretta Ortiz obtained the qualified majority of the Senate of the Republic to be named new Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

    • Verónica de Gyvés obtained nine votes, while Bernardo Bátiz obtained eight votes; four votes against and one abstention were registered.

    Loretta Ortiz will take the place of Minister Fernando Franco González Salas, who concludes his mandate on December 11.

    • For the new minister, the third was the charm, since she had been considered by the Executive to fill a vacancy in the Court in two previous triples, in 2018 and in 2019

    Ortiz becomes the fourth woman to join the SCJN high ranks (plenary).

    Loretta Ortiz’s Profile

    The new SCJN minister has studies in:

    • Law Degree from the Escuela Libre de Derecho
    • International Law Specialist
    • Master in Human Rights from the Universidad Iberoamericana (UIA)
    • Doctorate in Human Rights and European Community Law from the National University of Distance Education of Spain
    • Teacher in the subjects of Treaty Law, Human Rights Protection Mechanisms, Contemporary Legal Systems, Public International Law Cases and Alternative Dispute Resolution Means
    • Full-time professor at the UIA, to mention a few

    After the decision in the Senate, the minister president of the SCJN, Arturo Zaldívar, assured on Twitter that the Court is moving towards gender parity.

     “I congratulate Minister Loretta Ortiz Ahlf. With her arrival at the SCJN, we are moving towards gender parity. I am sure, because I know her outstanding career, that she will be a consistent defender of the human rights of all people ”.

    Source: UNO TV

    The Yucatan Times Newsroom



