Mexican Senate appoints Loretta Ortiz as new Supreme Court Minister

MEXICO, (November 24, 2021).- With 92 votes in favor, out of 114 legislators present, Loretta Ortiz obtained the qualified majority of the Senate of the Republic to be named new Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

Verónica de Gyvés obtained nine votes, while Bernardo Bátiz obtained eight votes; four votes against and one abstention were registered.

Loretta Ortiz will take the place of Minister Fernando Franco González Salas, who concludes his mandate on December 11.

For the new minister, the third was the charm, since she had been considered by the Executive to fill a vacancy in the Court in two previous triples, in 2018 and in 2019

Ortiz becomes the fourth woman to join the SCJN high ranks (plenary).

Histórico. Habemus Ministra 4.



Un gusto que una mujer honorable y capaz como Loretta Ortiz Ahlf @lorettaortiza se sume a la @SCJN.

Nunca antes la Corte había tenido cuatro mujeres al mismo tiempo en su Pleno.

La paridad de género sigue avanzando en todos los espacios de poder. pic.twitter.com/e62xdGFzxH — Olga Sánchez Cordero (@M_OlgaSCordero) November 23, 2021

Loretta Ortiz’s Profile

The new SCJN minister has studies in:

Law Degree from the Escuela Libre de Derecho

International Law Specialist

Master in Human Rights from the Universidad Iberoamericana (UIA)

Doctorate in Human Rights and European Community Law from the National University of Distance Education of Spain

Teacher in the subjects of Treaty Law, Human Rights Protection Mechanisms, Contemporary Legal Systems, Public International Law Cases and Alternative Dispute Resolution Means

Full-time professor at the UIA, to mention a few

After the decision in the Senate, the minister president of the SCJN, Arturo Zaldívar, assured on Twitter that the Court is moving towards gender parity.

“I congratulate Minister Loretta Ortiz Ahlf. With her arrival at the SCJN, we are moving towards gender parity. I am sure, because I know her outstanding career, that she will be a consistent defender of the human rights of all people ”.

Felicito a la ministra Loretta Ortiz Ahlf. Con su llegada a la #SCJN avanzamos hacia la paridad de género. Estoy seguro, porque conozco su destacada trayectoria, que será una defensora consistente de los #DDHH de todas las personas. — Arturo Zaldívar (@ArturoZaldivarL) November 23, 2021

Source: UNO TV

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments