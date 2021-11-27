Mérida will host the “José Jacinto Cuevas-Yamaha” International Piano Competition

From November 24th to December 4th, the seventh edition of the “José Jacinto Cuevas-Yamaha” International Piano Competition will take place.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 27, 2021).- Culture will be a key point for the State to be in the eyes of the world because from November 24 to December 4 the seventh edition of the “José Jacinto Cuevas-Yamaha” International Piano Competition will take place in 58 performers from 11 entities and 6 countries will participate in two categories, including a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

The founder and artistic director of the contest, Irina DeCheva, said that there is a growing interest in the contest, since 101 applicants were registered in the preliminary phase, leaving only 58 who will compete in this contest, which will be held at the Felipe Carrillo Puerto theater of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (Uady).

She specified that it is divided into two groups, “Youth” that has 24 participants, from Mexico City, Nuevo León, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Oaxaca, Sonora and Veracruz, as well as the other called the “Mayores”, with 34 pianists from Veracruz, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Michoacán, Nuevo León and from countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador and Guatemala.

The final will be on Friday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. in the same venue, with the performance by the finalists with the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of guest teacher Germán Tort. Tickets are available at the Peón Contreras box office, with prices of 100, 200, 250 and 300 pesos.

“The amount of the cash prizes is 368 thousand pesos, in order to continue developing professionally in recognized conservatories worldwide; The winner of the group of the Elders will receive as additional prizes the opportunity to appear on stage as a soloist with the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra (OSY) and in the “Carlos Chavez” room, of the UNAM University Cultural Center, in 2022 with stay and fees, among other additional prizes ”, she stated.

To the winners of both groups, the Yamaha firm will award a special piano award, a grand one for the winner of the Majors and an upright piano for the winner of the Young, in addition to the recording of a compact by FT Music Studio.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments