Mérida will have a magical night dedicated to Harry Potter on Saturday, November 20th

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021).- Fans of the Harry Potter book and film saga will be delighted next Saturday, November 20th, because on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the saga an activity will be held in Las Américas Park, more precisely in the area of the Cultural Center Jose Marti.
Under the name of “Harry Potter: a magical night”, fans of the adventures of this wizard and his friends will be able to attend to participate in workshops and activities related to the subject.
The event is open to all family members and, yes, there will be a controlled capacity because we are still in a pandemic. However, that won’t stop attendees from having fun, with workshops like:
“Make your dragon egg” or “Make your wand”, without forgetting that the “Trivia Potter” will be held throughout the event.
The activity will start at five in the afternoon on Saturday, and attendees are asked to wear a face mask and comply with all the security measures. It will undoubtedly be a very fun day.
Source: Sipse
