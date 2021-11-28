Merida Mayor Renán Barrera creates alliance to provide more support to local companies

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 27, 2021) .- Considering that the Association of Multiple Purpose Financial Companies in Mexico, A.C. (ASOFOM) was consolidated as a significant credit alternative among SMEs, we value the participation of this system in the creation of programs with second-level financing to increase loans of up to 100,000 pesos, which we currently offer today with the Micromer program, said the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

In the framework of the inauguration of the Southeast Regional Meeting ASOFOM 2021 “Promoting the Sofomes of the Southeast”, Barrera Concha highlighted that these non-bank financial institutions were a relevant piece to maintain the commercial and business sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing remain in operation during the confinement and in this reactivation of the economy.

He pointed out that these finance companies allow those who want to start a business to obtain financing in less time and with fewer requirements, preventing the initiative and talent of future entrepreneurs from being lost.

“It is not only a matter of providing financing and having a recovery, but also what they have achieved is to promote a population segment that is 80/20, in which without you the economy of this country would possibly be going through worse conditions of what has happened on many occasions ”, he mentioned.

For his part, Roberto Castro Carrillo, the Southeast Regional President of ASOFOM, highlighted that financial companies have adapted to the new reality brought by the pandemic, implementing schemes to avoid the closure of companies through financing and allow the gradual recovery of that sector.

In his intervention, Enrique Presburger Cherem, ASOFOM National President, reported that this system represents 20 percent of the country’s private financing, which shows the importance that this sector is gaining in the national economy.

In addition, he indicated that they allowed the reactivation of SMEs under this financing scheme, in addition, that they are working with state and municipal authorities to simplify some procedures, based on the work they develop in committees, preparation of technical documents, and proposing initiatives.

Likewise, Joaquín Mier y Terán Puerto, Undersecretary of Planning, Promotion and Projects of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor on behalf of Lic. Mauricio Vila Dosal, Governor of the State of Yucatán, presented the programs that exist to promote the economic sector in the entity.

