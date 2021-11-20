Mérida is recognized as the most inclusive stand at the Tianguis Turístico

Merida, Yucatan, (November 20, 2021).- As part of the last day of Tianguis Turístico 2021, this Friday, November 19, Mérida received recognition from Miguel Torruco Marqués, head of the Ministry of Tourism, for having the most inclusive stand of all the participating exhibitors.

The award was received by Renán Barrera Concha, mayor of Mérida, who later in an interview for the media declared that this recognition is great satisfaction and a pleasant surprise.

“I am very pleased because it was recognized that it was the only inclusive stand where we had several criteria, staff that supported with sign language, that had access ramps, all the information texts were in Braille,” he said.

Regarding the fact that Mérida was positioned as the third most requested tourist destination during this meeting, the municipal president stressed that this is due to the security of the city. “Today we can see great tourist destinations with great problems of insecurity and what people do not want is to sacrifice the tranquility of their vacations,” he said.

He also declared that Mérida has been recognized for its nature tourism, for its ecotourism, for its gastronomy, and “the good hosts that the Yucatecans are, which is the backbone of all the benefits that we have as a state and as a city.”

He also stressed that work will continue to promote tourism in the city’s communities, for example, he indicated that there is already a tour to the ghost town of Misnébalam, located in Xcunyá, there is also the ‘Camino del Mayab’, and Hacienda Noc-Ac is being promoted as a sanctuary that houses various fauna such as jaguar and wild boar.

“People are looking for those destinations, open-air, contact with nature, tranquility, and peace and Mérida is the city that has it best,” he said.

In turn, the mayor is convinced that to the extent that people know more about these attractions that Mérida has, in the next edition it could be placed in the first place of destination preferences of the next Tourist Tianguis.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







