Mérida, in the top ten of the best cities in the world to travel in 2022

Lonely Planet released its annual list of the best tourist destinations, which highlights the inclusion of the Yucatecan capital.

YUCATAN, (November 03, 2021).- The search for sustainability is the common denominator of ‘the 10 best cities to travel in 2022’, which were highlighted in the 17th edition of the ‘Best In Travel ‘, prepared by Lonely Planet. Among these important tourist destinations, the presence of Mérida, Yucatán stands out.

From New Zealand, through Taiwan, the United States, and Mexico, the selected sites have a common denominator: their sustainable travel proposal, where the experiences of walkers have a positive impact on the environment, regardless of where they choose to go.

The list of the best cities to travel next year was as follows: highlighting the position of Yucatan in the eighth place.

1) Auckland, New Zealand

(Photo: nadine_simoner / Pixabay)

The port city , surrounded by more than 50 islands and fifty volcanoes , has reinvented itself to become one of the liveliest towns in the world.

2) Taipei, Taiwan

(Photo: Timo Volz / Pixabay)

The travel proposal it offers should be enjoyed calmly and at a slow pace. It is ideal for walkers and cyclists , who will enjoy its landscapes during the day, as well as good bars and restaurants at night.

3) Freiburg, Germany

(Photo: Joan / Flickr)

The vibrant university city is known as the most sustainable in the country. It offers a mild climate, as well as a picturesque medieval-style old town, which was rebuilt.

4) Atlanta, United States

(Photo: Brad Huchteman / Unsplash)

Among the best cities , the tourist destination of the United States stands out. Important film and television studios have moved there in recent years, which is why it begins to be known as a new Hollywood.

5) Lagos, Nigeria

(Photo: Nupo Deyon Danie / unsplash)

The metropolis is experiencing a time of boom and creativity. This will undoubtedly cause an impact among travelers. Lagos Island, Ikeja and the sophisticated Victoria Island are three areas that should not be left out of the travel itinerary.

6) Nicosia, Cyprus

(Photo: Datingjungle / Unsplash)

Since 1974 it has been divided by a demarcation line monitored by the UN, so that half of its territory remains in Greece and the other in Turkey. So it offers the best of European culture with the mysticism of the Middle Eastern .

7) Dublin, Ireland

(Photo: Claire Tardy / Pixabay)

The bicycle has become the best means of transport to get to know this city ​​of pubs and great writers. The local authorities have made an effort to promote cycling to visit practically any corner of this tourist destination.

8) Merida, Yucatan

(Photo: Courtesy Secretary of Tourism Development of Yucatán)

The colonial charm , surrounded by beautiful beaches, cenotes and Maya ruins positioned Mexico on this short list. The quiet viceregal center that extends along the tree-lined Paseo de Montejo and its modern cafes with terraces are the proposed idea to discover Mérida.

9) Florence, Italy

(Photo: David Mark / Pixabay)

The metropolis has been blessed by the genius of its artists for centuries, whose vestiges surprise the senses at every turn of the corner with its formidable offer of art galleries, artisan markets and restaurants.

10) Gyeongju, South Korea

(Photo: HYUNGNAM PARK / Pixabay)

Although in this tourist destination few foreign travelers are seen , the balm of tranquility that stands out, in contrast to the hustle and bustle of other cities in this country, has made it stand out in recent years.

A panel of travel experts was in charge of choosing the 10 best cities to travel to in 2022.

Source: Forbes

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments