Merida Chamber of Commerce celebrates 115th anniversary

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- The president of the Chamber of Commerce of Mérida Iván Rodríguez Gasque, announced that this November the Canaco celebrates 115 years since its foundation.

Therefore, committed to social responsibility, they will hold a celebration event that helps the environment.

In this sense, the business leader announced what a race will do in the Las Americas subdivision, and it will take place on November 28th.

However, this event is different from others that have been held in the city, since while the kilometers corresponding to the route are traveled, the garbage found in the street will be collected.

This in order to exercise more by having to bend down to collect the waste, and of course with the environmental benefit generated by keeping the aforementioned neighborhood clean.

Rodríguez Gasque recalled that in the business chamber there are more than 1000 affiliates, who have all the benefits, from invitations to networking, and even the opportunity to participate in the Trade Expo, which until 2019 had been carried out uninterruptedly.

