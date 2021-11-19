Merida Chamber of Commerce celebrates 115th anniversary

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- The president of the Chamber of Commerce of Mérida Iván Rodríguez Gasque, announced that this November the Canaco celebrates 115 years since its foundation.
Therefore, committed to social responsibility, they will hold a celebration event that helps the environment.
In this sense, the business leader announced what a race will do in the Las Americas subdivision, and it will take place on November 28th.
However, this event is different from others that have been held in the city, since while the kilometers corresponding to the route are traveled, the garbage found in the street will be collected.
This in order to exercise more by having to bend down to collect the waste, and of course with the environmental benefit generated by keeping the aforementioned neighborhood clean.
Rodríguez Gasque recalled that in the business chamber there are more than 1000 affiliates, who have all the benefits, from invitations to networking, and even the opportunity to participate in the Trade Expo, which until 2019 had been carried out uninterruptedly.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán and UNESCO sign agreement for Sustainable Tourism
Merida, Yucatan, (November 19, 2021).- The.
-
Kamala Harris officially becomes the first woman in history to serve as acting US President
President Joe Biden briefly transferred power.
-
Sensorial experiences on the rise at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- One.
-
Fonatur presents the Maya Train Project to international businessmen
Merida, Yucatan, (November 19, 2021).- The.
-
Maintenance work continues in the streets of Progreso, Yucatán
Progreso, Yucatán, November 18, 2021.- This.
-
Recovery and rehabilitation works announced for 11 parks in Kanasín, Yucatán
Kanasín, Yucatán, November 17, 2021 –.
-
Guns and drugs on agenda for Joe Biden, Mexico’s AMLO
MEXICO CITY — As three North.
-
4 years in prison for the wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo Guzman
By Dan Whitcomb (Reuters) – U.S..
-
Second Jazz Festival “Resonancias” in Yucatán, from November 26 to 28
Will be free concerts at the.
-
The reactivation of air connectivity in Yucatán advances
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment