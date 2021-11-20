Members of the Mexican Navy kidnapped in the State of Jalisco are found alive

JALISCO, (November 20, 2021).- The two agents of the Secretary of the Navy who were abducted last Monday, Nov. 15th, in the parking lot of a supermarket on Avenida Santa Margarita y Aviación, in Zapopan, Jalisco; were found alive in Puerto Vallarta.

The discovery occurred on Avenida Politécnico at the intersection with La Troza in the Villa del Mar neighborhood, a few blocks from the naval zone and about 320 kilometers from the point where they were deprived of liberty.

Personnel from the municipal public security police station reported that both were beaten and tied by the hands, but conscious and in stable condition.

Agents of the Secretary of the Navy were present in the place as well as the paramedics to provide medical attention to the two victims. Both were taken to a hospital.

Last Monday night, a captain of the Mexican Navy arrived at the supermarket that is located at the aforementioned point aboard a white Jeep Wrangler truck. While he was doing some shopping, his driver and his secretary were waiting aboard the truck, in the parking lot.

At that moment, several armed individuals from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel arrived and took him away along with the vehicle.

The truck was located early Wednesday in the streets of the El Campanario neighborhood in Zapopan.

The kidnapping occurred a few hours later, of which elements of the Mexican Army detained Rosalinda N, wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias “El Mencho”, head of the CJNG.

Federal authorities blamed Laisha Oceguera and her boyfriend as the intellectual authors of the deprivation of liberty of the two sailors.

Source: El Sol de México

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







