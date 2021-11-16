Mayors of the country present to legislators strategies to strengthen the municipalities

Mexico City, (November 16, 2021) .- In a meeting with the members of the Congress of the Union, the municipal president of Mérida, Renan Barrera participated in the event “Build an alternative budget proposal for expenditures of the federation 2022 with municipal vision ”, a forum in which the mayors proposed strategies that allow the municipalities to be budgetedly strengthened, since they are the first point of contact in solving the basic problems of Mexicans.

Within the framework of this event, the mayors exchanged proposals with legislators in order to prioritize the municipality with budget items aimed at their social and urban development.

In this event that took place in the Auditorium “Aurora Jiménez de Palacios” of the House of Representatives of the Congress of the Union, the municipal presidents of the PAN, PRI and PRD presented the main causes to provide greater powers, budgets and programs to the municipalities, agreeing that this area of ​​government is the first point of contact for citizens and where they demand the attention of their concerns.

In recent days, the Federal Government exhorted the municipalities to create new ways to strengthen their budgets to meet the needs, for that reason, these dialogue tables were started to propose solutions to an issue as important as the allocation of resources destined attending to the needs of the inhabitants.

The work agenda will be elaborated from the review of the strengths and needs of the municipalities, especially in the citizen demands that require a more effective and quick resolution.

In this first working meeting it was agreed to extend the invitation to all the councilors of capital cities of the country.

