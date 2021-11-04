Mauricio Vila will travel to Glasgow for the World Summit on Climate Change, COP26

He will hold meetings with international agents in search of financing the combat against the effects of climate change in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (November 04, 2021).- Invited to publicize the actions carried out in Yucatán to fight climate change, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal will participate in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP26.
During its participation, Vila Dosal will share, in several of the meetings that will be held there, what was done in Yucatan and will manage greater financing for projects in our state.
Among the main objectives of assistance to COP26 is to manage and obtain financing to combat the effects of climate change through environmental protection projects such as jungles, mangroves and different animal species that allow a balanced and healthy environment.
Vila Dosal will be in Glasgow accompanied by Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, Secretary for Sustainable Development (SDS); on a trip whose airline ticket expenses will be paid by the organization of Local Governments for Sustainability (Iclei), the Under2 Coalition and the Mexican Climate Community.
Among the most important meetings in which he participates is the breakfast and discussion to which he was expressly invited by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, which will also include the Prime Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon; that of Northern Ireland, Paul Givan, and the Prime Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford.
The topic of the discussion will be how to work together so as not to increase the temperature of the planet beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is the main objective of COP26 to avoid floods, droughts, more powerful hurricanes and other environmental disasters.
The COP26, which takes place from October 31st, and will conclude on November 13th, is currently of transcendental importance and this will be a decisive event for the construction of the climate agenda for the next 10 years, according to the UN.
Yucatan government actions
With his participation in COP 26, the Governor’s objective is to make visible the commitments and actions that Yucatán is implementing to face climate change, as well as share climate agendas, experiences and lessons learned with other subnational governments of other countries and identify new opportunities for financing, action, partnerships and common goals to contribute to the global goals of climate change.
A commitment of Vila Dosal, since the beginning of his mandate, and since he was mayor of Mérida, was for Yucatán to be a benchmark in sustainable development issues, which has allowed it to have important international collaborations in the matter, adding to the global agenda facing climate change. That is why at COP26 the Governor will participate in a series of events, conferences and bilateral meetings with the most important actors in the world on climate issues.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
