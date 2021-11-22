Man caught at Merida Airport trying to travel with a living turtle inside his suitcase

This Saturday, November 20, elements of the National Guard participated in the rescue of a tortoise that tried to be transported illegally from the Mérida Yucatán Airport to Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The event took place at the People and Luggage Inspection Point, wherein a piece of luggage that was subjected to the X-ray machine, the animal that was in a box inside the suitcase was detected.

However, although everything seemed very suspicious, the owner of said luggage mentioned that the turtle was his pet, but when asked about the legal documentation that proved what he said, the subject did not have it.

This resulted in a violation of the General Wildlife Law, for which the corresponding authorities turned the animal over to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) to be safeguarded. the agents protected the animal (Photo: National Guard)

Faced with this unusual fact, Internet users were quick to react to the rescue of the turtle: “My respect for your commitment to our country, thank you”, “any life saved will always be an achievement “, are some of the comments that are read on Twitter.

It should be remembered that among the tasks carried out by the National Guard is to detect the suspicious possession and transfer of animals.

Just in August, some agents rescued ten atolero parrots in the state of Sinaloa that were being transported in sacks inside a vehicle.

According to the official statement, the animals were distributed in two green sacks and the subject who was driving the car was detained after the inspection was carried out.

“We contribute to the attention of crimes that affect biodiversity. In Escuinapa #Sinaloa , we rescued ten wild birds, identified as atolero parrots , which were transported in two sacks in a vehicle. The driver of the unit was arrested ”, remarked the GN.

In this sense, Internet users were surprised by the fact and stressed that the animals also suffered, therefore, the people who held them captive should be punished.

“ They should cage them for at least 20 years , and keep them away from their home as much as possible, to see if they feel the same way as those living and defenseless beings. The fact that they speak does not mean that they do not feel ”, wrote a netizen from Twitter. The turtle was traveling in a house (Photo: National Guard)

