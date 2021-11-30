Man arrested for setting an ATM machine on fire in downtown Merida

MÉRIDA, Yuc., November 30, 2021.- Agents of the Municipal Police of Mérida detained William Israel TC around 1 in the morning on Tuesday, November 30th, who allegedly sprayed gasoline and set fire to an automatic teller machine, of a banking institution located on the corner of Calle 64 and 63.
The events were recorded at 01:33 hours when the Monitoring and Command Control Center of this corporation received the report that they were trying to burn an ATM on 64th by 63rd Street, for which police elements came to the scene.
When they arrived at the site, they corroborated the information, seeing that inside the ATM was William Israel T. C., who was holding a transparent plastic bottle with gasoline inside.
For the aforementioned reasons, they proceeded to protect the place, leaving police custody, and transfer the now detained to the Municipal Jail for subsequent referral to the Public Ministry of the State Attorney General’s Office for the determination of responsibilities.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
62.5 million USD will be allocated for four specific tourism projects in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- An.
-
Police arrest 14 at clandestine bar in Valladolid, Yucatan
Valladolid, Yuc., November 30, 2021.- A.
-
Ecclesial Assembly in Mexico closes with new commitment to mission
On the closing day of the.
-
This is how we talk in Yucatan – Part V
Vulgar expressions, insults, and bad words..
-
Wall Street Journal says AMLO’s measures would put an end to democracy in Mexico
The country is returning to a.
-
One year after food warning label law took effect, junk food sales have actually increased
More than a year after Mexico’s.
-
Mexico and the US rule out the closure of activities and encourage vaccination
MEXICO, (November 30, 2021).- Presidents Andrés.
-
20-year-old woman among the deaths from Covid 19 this Monday 29th in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- This.
-
“Pig Beach”, the first tobacco-free public beach in Yucatán
The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías.
-
“These taxes are not adequate”, AMPI leader asks for caution
Mérida, Yuactán, (November 30, 2021).- Gabriela.
Leave a Comment