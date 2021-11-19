Maintenance work continues in the streets of Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, November 18, 2021.- This morning, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, attended the compaction works of the hydraulic base of Calle 60-A between 39 and canal, Calle 41 (between 62 and 60), and Calle 60 between 39 and 41 of the Las Fuentes subdivision, accompanied by the Director of Public Works, Luis Castro Naal.
It should be noted that these works add 2,916.34 m2 of paving that aims to improve its height to avoid water stagnation, they will also have accesses so that the liquid passes easily.
Director Castro Naal commented that work will also be carried out on Calle 88 by 39 towards the canal, Calle 20 between 39 and 33 streets next to the Federal High School, and next to the Pablo Moreno Triay School.
In this sense, Zacarías Curi asked residents of the streets under renovation to have understanding and patience, reaffirming their commitment to having first-rate streets in the city.
“He exhorted the community to continue collaborating, not littering or throwing garbage. The mayor concluded by saying that his administration will continue working on these actions in other points in Progreso.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán and UNESCO sign agreement for Sustainable Tourism
Merida, Yucatan, (November 19, 2021).- The.
-
Kamala Harris officially becomes the first woman in history to serve as acting US President
President Joe Biden briefly transferred power.
-
Sensorial experiences on the rise at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- One.
-
Merida Chamber of Commerce celebrates 115th anniversary
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- The.
-
Fonatur presents the Maya Train Project to international businessmen
Merida, Yucatan, (November 19, 2021).- The.
-
Recovery and rehabilitation works announced for 11 parks in Kanasín, Yucatán
Kanasín, Yucatán, November 17, 2021 –.
-
Guns and drugs on agenda for Joe Biden, Mexico’s AMLO
MEXICO CITY — As three North.
-
4 years in prison for the wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo Guzman
By Dan Whitcomb (Reuters) – U.S..
-
Second Jazz Festival “Resonancias” in Yucatán, from November 26 to 28
Will be free concerts at the.
-
The reactivation of air connectivity in Yucatán advances
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment