Maintenance work continues in the streets of Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, November 18, 2021.- This morning, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, attended the compaction works of the hydraulic base of Calle 60-A between 39 and canal, Calle 41 (between 62 and 60), and Calle 60 between 39 and 41 of the Las Fuentes subdivision, accompanied by the Director of Public Works, Luis Castro Naal.

It should be noted that these works add 2,916.34 m2 of paving that aims to improve its height to avoid water stagnation, they will also have accesses so that the liquid passes easily.

Director Castro Naal commented that work will also be carried out on Calle 88 by 39 towards the canal, Calle 20 between 39 and 33 streets next to the Federal High School, and next to the Pablo Moreno Triay School.

In this sense, Zacarías Curi asked residents of the streets under renovation to have understanding and patience, reaffirming their commitment to having first-rate streets in the city.

“He exhorted the community to continue collaborating, not littering or throwing garbage. The mayor concluded by saying that his administration will continue working on these actions in other points in Progreso.

