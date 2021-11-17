Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Yucatán this Friday, November 19th

In the early hours of this Friday, November 19th, there will be a lunar eclipse (also known as ‘Blood Moon’) in Yucatan.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 17, 2021).- In the early hours of this Friday, November 19th, there will be a lunar eclipse or ‘ Blood Moon ‘, which will be visible in all of Mexico, including Yucatán, and which will become the longest in this century.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, creating a shadow on it.

As reported by National Geographic, the Earth’s natural satellite will turn reddish in color, in what is known as the “Blood Moon.”

Where can the eclipse be seen?

Viewers of the lunar eclipse should look for the constellation Orion, also known as “the three wise men.”

What time is the lunar eclipse in Yucatán?

The recommended hours to observe the lunar eclipse from Yucatan will be from 03:00 hours, and until 06:30 hours, this Friday, so it is recommended to set the alarm clock to appreciate the eclipse in its splendor.

To observe the phenomenon, you do not need special equipment, telescopes, or glasses. The recommendation, to be able to appreciate it better, is to avoid light pollution in cities and find a clear place.

