Lukoil discovers an oil field in Mexico that would reach 250 million barrels

MEXICO, (November 24, 2021).- Lukoil, Russia’s largest oil company, found in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, in the Yoti West structure of Block 12, an oil field that would reach up to 250 million barrels of “black gold” , according to a press release released in their website.

The oil field was discovered by Lukoil , “after drilling the first exploratory well” 60 kilometers from the coast, from the semi-submersible platform Valaris 8505 . In its statement, the company stated:

“The oil field is in a deposit of sand in sediments from the Upper Miocene (geological period), with permeability and effective saturated thickness of about 25 meters. An evaluation plan for the Yoti West field will be developed, based on drilling results ” .

In 2017, Lukoil obtained the right to explore and produce hydrocarbons in Block 12 of the Gulf of Mexico

Block 12 has an area of ​​521 square kilometers, and is operated in collaboration with Eni, an Italian energy company. Previously, two successful exploration wells were drilled in Block 10 . The resource base is currently being evaluated based on drilling results.

Lukoil is also one of the largest oil producers in Russia , with offices in Moscow and New York, USA.

From the references given, the deposit would be found near the waters of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. The company did not specify this information in its communication.

On his website, Lukoil explains that he exploits oil and gas: his activity represents more than 2% of crude oil production and around 1% of proven hydrocarbon reserves worldwide.

