López Obrador rules out new closures due to the Omicron Covid variant

The president assured that Mexico is prepared to face any situation; highlights progress in vaccination against covid-19 and calls on the population to apply doses.

MEXICO, (November 29, 2021).- Given the concern that the Omicron variant of covid-19 has caused in the world, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ruled out, for the moment, closures of activities, although he affirmed that the country is prepared for any situation.

When questioned during his morning conference in Oaxaca about the measures that Mexico could apply to this variant of SARS-CoV-2, the president limited himself to highlighting the advances in vaccination.

We do not have that forecast (of closures of activities), we think that we have advanced a lot in vaccination and that we continue to vaccinate and we are going to intensify the entire vaccination program

“We are prepared for everything, we are always attentive taking care of the population, because that is our job,” he said and took the opportunity to invite the population to get vaccinated against covid-19.

He announced that it will be this Tuesday during the ‘El Pulso de la Salud’ report when the health authorities give information about the covid-19 in Mexico and about the Omicron variant.

López Obrador commented that a follow-up is being carried out on Ómicron and that, at the moment, there is no risk in the country, according to the reports that have been presented to him.

“We are carrying out a follow-up, that there are no elements to worry about, there are no risk reasons according to the reports that the specialists have given me, that there is a lot of information in the media that we should not be scared of, because there is uncertainty and unconfirmed, solid information on whether this variant is more dangerous than the others, ”he said.

According to the World Health Organization, the Omicron variant has put several nations of the world on alert, which have restricted flights from Africa, the region where it was first detected.

