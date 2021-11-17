López Obrador declared that the Maya Train will be operating by the end of 2023

According to the federal government, the Maya Train should be completed by the end of 2023 in order to start its operations.

Quintana Roo, (November 17, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that “there is no plan B” in regard to the Maya Train, for which he committed himself to this project that will begin to operate at the end of the year 2023, as planned.

During his morning conference from Quintana Roo, the president highlighted the progress that exists in the works of this transport, which will have 1,524 kilometers of railways, which will pass through Quintana Roo, Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco, and Yucatán.

It has good progress in all its sections. It requires a lot of work, that is why we are constantly evaluating, we must take into account that it is about 1,500 kilometers. There is no plan B, we are going to finish, by the end of 2023 the entire Maya Train must operate ”, he said.

López Obrador highlighted the work being carried out on five major sections of the Maya Train, a work that, in general, has made significant progress and without major setbacks.

Regarding section 5 —which part of the construction corresponds to the Ministry of Defense to Build it, and the other to Grupo México—, the president specified that it has been more complex due to the rights of way, but despite this he ruled out delays.

In this section, although it is less distance, there is more complexity because it is more difficult to obtain the right of way, two options are being analyzed: one that the train goes at ground level, from the Riviera Maya highway inwards and the other the right of way of the highway nothing more than upwards, a viaduct, a second floor. The best option is being analyzed, but we don’t really have any obstacles to the work, ” he said.

About sections 5 and 6, he said that they will be in charge of the military engineers, who after finishing the construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport will move to the Riviera to work on these parts of the Maya Train route.

For his part, the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, stressed that they are working together with the different agencies to attend to the rights of way, the construction of the different stations of sections 4, 5, 6 and 7.

He argued that the Maya Train will be of utmost importance for the transfer not only of tourists, but also of the workers of the entity, thanks to the connectivity of the Maya zone.

“It will be important to have the entire Maya area united, it had always been a need to connect the different sites that the Mayan culture has in the region and surely with the train we can have this situation that will give strength to the Maya world,” he said.

The eight sections of the Maya Train

Section 1: Palenque – Escárcega (228 km approx).

Section 2: Escárcega – Calkiní (235 km approx.)

Section 3: Calkiní – Izamal (172 km approx.)

Section 4: Izamal – Cancun (257 km approx.)

Section 5 North: Cancun – Playa del Carmen (49.8 km approx.)

Section 5 South: Playa del Carmen – Tulum (60.3 km approx.)

Section 6: Tulum – Bacalar (254 km approx.)

Section 7: Bacalar – Escárcega (287 km approx.)

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







