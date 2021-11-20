Local artisans praise Yucatán in the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021

Mérida, Yucatán,( November 20, 2021).- Artisans thanked Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, for the global boost that is being given to Yucatán, by attracting local, national and foreign attention with the Tianguis Turístico 2021, highlighted the General Director of the House of State Crafts (CAEY), Giovanna Traconis Alcocer.
The official said that the creators are happy with the support of the president to reactivate the economy, since they depend 100 percent on this activity, and explained that the products have had an impressive response, on the part of the visitors to the meeting, who wear hammocks, cross-stitch embroidered blouses, guayaberas or filigree jewelry.
Also, mortars, plates, glasses, turned and carved wood lamps, typical sweets, products derived from honey, bags, henequen thread cosmetic bags and souvenirs, such as key rings made in popular painting; In addition, due to the proximity of the December holidays, angels and nativity scenes are sold very well, made from corn leaves, he added.
The crafts, he mentioned, come from Tixkokob, Teabo, Tekax, Mérida, Dzityá, Hunucmá, and the Yaxnic municipalities, and training has been given to the sector, on how to get costs, use of their work areas and induction to photography, to that they can capture images of their work with their cell phones and market it through digital networks.
Finally, he thanked the artists because, with their participation in this edition of the Tianguis and the commercialization of their crafts, they exalt Yucatán before the world. In addition, they managed to establish contacts with companies from other countries, which will allow them to continue projecting their creations, achieving their objectives, and closing deals.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán Police detain a couple from Tabasco for the disappearance of an elderly citizen
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 20, 2021) .-.
-
Giant tortoise thought to be extinct more than 100 years ago reappears
November 20, 2021).- The Directorate of.
-
GM threatens to stop investing in Mexico; due to lack of renewable energy policy
MEXICO, (November 20, 2021).- General Motors threatened.
-
Members of the Mexican Navy kidnapped in the State of Jalisco are found alive
JALISCO, (November 20, 2021).- The two.
-
At Trilateral Summit, the “3 Amigos” accelerate the regional Zero-Emissions Plan for 2030
Mexico, the US and Canada commit.
-
Mérida is recognized as the most inclusive stand at the Tianguis Turístico
Merida, Yucatan, (November 20, 2021).- As.
-
Yucatán and UNESCO sign agreement for Sustainable Tourism
Merida, Yucatan, (November 19, 2021).- The.
-
Kamala Harris officially becomes the first woman in history to serve as acting US President
President Joe Biden briefly transferred power.
-
Sensorial experiences on the rise at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- One.
-
Merida Chamber of Commerce celebrates 115th anniversary
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment