Local artisans praise Yucatán in the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021

Mérida, Yucatán,( November 20, 2021).- Artisans thanked Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, for the global boost that is being given to Yucatán, by attracting local, national and foreign attention with the Tianguis Turístico 2021, highlighted the General Director of the House of State Crafts (CAEY), Giovanna Traconis Alcocer.

The official said that the creators are happy with the support of the president to reactivate the economy, since they depend 100 percent on this activity, and explained that the products have had an impressive response, on the part of the visitors to the meeting, who wear hammocks, cross-stitch embroidered blouses, guayaberas or filigree jewelry.

Also, mortars, plates, glasses, turned and carved wood lamps, typical sweets, products derived from honey, bags, henequen thread cosmetic bags and souvenirs, such as key rings made in popular painting; In addition, due to the proximity of the December holidays, angels and nativity scenes are sold very well, made from corn leaves, he added.

The crafts, he mentioned, come from Tixkokob, Teabo, Tekax, Mérida, Dzityá, Hunucmá, and the Yaxnic municipalities, and training has been given to the sector, on how to get costs, use of their work areas and induction to photography, to that they can capture images of their work with their cell phones and market it through digital networks.

Finally, he thanked the artists because, with their participation in this edition of the Tianguis and the commercialization of their crafts, they exalt Yucatán before the world. In addition, they managed to establish contacts with companies from other countries, which will allow them to continue projecting their creations, achieving their objectives, and closing deals.

