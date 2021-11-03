Legal certainty is one of the most important factors when buying real estate, and here I will tell you how to make sure you have it.
Legal certainty is all the written evidence that shows us that an asset is the legal property of an individual or a society.
To make sure that the real estate you are about to buy has legal certainty, verify the following:
- Property ownership documents.
This is composed of documents made from the legal acquisition of the property, for example in Yucatan it is necessary that the operation has been carried out before a notary or notary public and that it is registered in the Public Property Registry.
- Verify data: You have to verify that all the data, such as names, nomenclature and measurements are correct in the legal documents of the property.
- Certificate and Updated Cadastral Plan.
This is the official and obligatory identifier of the real estate, with this you will know if the data was correctly registered in the Cadastre Office and you will know the Cadastral Value of the Property.
- Seller‘s Official Identification. Make sure that the person who wants to sell is indeed the owner of the property.
- Payment documents.
It is important that you make sure and there is evidence of the payments that you are going to make when acquiring the property, so we suggest you make these through a contract and have proof of the payments you make.
As you can see, this is just one of the many factors to consider when acquiring a property, so it is better that you consult an expert in the field who can accompany you throughout this process and make you feel safe with your purchase.
If you want to receive completely personalized advice and free of charge, contact me and I will accompany you in this process.
Contact: https://wa.me/529999472292
