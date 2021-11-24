Laura Harrier, actress of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, visiting Mérida

Mérida, Yuctaán, (November 24, 2021).- Mérida, and in general the entire state of Yucatán, has become a site that more and more personalities from the national and international entertainment world visit, and the surprise of the last days were given by the actress Laura Harrier, who participated in a co-star in the 2017 movie “Spiderman: Homecoming.”
Her role was that of Liz Allan, who is the romantic interest of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and who, unfortunately, turns out to be the daughter of the villain of the film, “The Vulture”, played by Michael Keaton.
La actriz Laura Harrier de visita en #Mérida #Yucatán pic.twitter.com/JXP7sbvU5a— novedadesyuc (@NovedadesYuc) November 22, 2021
She published on her Instagram account images where the Monument to the Homeland is observed in the background, the interiors of what is apparently the hotel where she stayed and, of course, the photo of the dishes that she enjoyed during her stay could not be missing.
Laura Harrier visits a bar in Mérida
Even the bar “Salón Gallos” published on Facebook an image where the actress is seen posing in the logo of the place accompanied by an unidentified person.
La actriz Laura Harrier de visita en #Mérida #Yucatán pic.twitter.com/ScKerWc1zE— novedadesyuc (@NovedadesYuc) November 22, 2021
The 31-year-old actress participated in the 2018 film “BlacKKKlansman” and in 2020 she was in the television series “Hollywood”. She has not yet returned to the big screen.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
