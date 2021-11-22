Kanasin Municipal Police arrest a man for assaulting his partner

KANASÍN, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- Agents of the Municipal Police of Kanasín arrested a subject who, under the influence of alcoholic beverages, physically and verbally assaulted his partner in Privada Almendros, Kanasin, Yuc.
According to the official report, unit 1252 received the call that a woman was being attacked in said subdivision, for which they moved to the site, where a 42-year-old woman identified as B.R.M.Ch., said that her sentimental partner named K.B.S., 32, had arrived drunk and had physically and verbally assaulted her.
Therefore, said the subject was detained and transferred to the public jail for the corresponding purposes.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
