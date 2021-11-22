Kanasin Municipal Police arrest a man for assaulting his partner

KANASÍN, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- Agents of the Municipal Police of Kanasín arrested a subject who, under the influence of alcoholic beverages, physically and verbally assaulted his partner in Privada Almendros, Kanasin, Yuc.

According to the official report, unit 1252 received the call that a woman was being attacked in said subdivision, for which they moved to the site, where a 42-year-old woman identified as B.R.M.Ch., said that her sentimental partner named K.B.S., 32, had arrived drunk and had physically and verbally assaulted her.

(Photo: Yucatan al instante)

Therefore, said the subject was detained and transferred to the public jail for the corresponding purposes.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments