Judge orders former PEMEX Director Emilio Lozoya to appear at the hearing

MEXICO CITY (November 3, 2021).- The control judge José Zúñiga Mendoza ordered Emilio Lozoya Austin, former head of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to physically present himself to the North Prison at 9:00 a.m. so that his defense requests a new 60-day extension to close the complementary investigation by the Odebrecht case.

According to judicial sources taken up by various national media, the defense of the former official in the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto requested the extension of the term since he is awaiting international legal assistance from the Brazilian authorities to know if Luis Meneses Weyll, director of Odebrecht, continues to be a protected witness.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) announced that its position regarding this appeal will be in the negative since it considered that there are no pending investigation acts.

Due to this situation, the judge ordered Lozoya to appear physically to listen to the arguments of his defense and that of the FGR prosecutors and thus decide whether or not to extend the term of the defense to gather evidence.

This would be the first time that Lozoya Austin, since he was extradited from Spain, appears before a control judge in the North Prison, since he had been allowed to apply to the proceedings through videoconferences.

Source: Forbes

