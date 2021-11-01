Job creation, the challenge for the end of the year in Yucatán

Business leaders consider that the biggest challenge at the end of 2021 will be to have more and better paid jobs

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The last two months of the year should close with a positive trend in job creation, the challenge is to generate well-paid jobs and to regenerate full pay in companies that still have a deficit in their payroll coverage, announced leaders of the Yucatecan IP.

The president of Coparmex Mérida, Fernando Ponce Díaz, pointed out that the next challenge for the Yucatecan business sector will be to continue recovering the lost jobs, but at the same time compensate the wages affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which at this time continues to hurt the income of the state labor plant.

The leader of the Yucatecan employer sector indicated that Yucatecan medium and micro-companies reduced the salary of their collaborators by up to 20 percent to maintain the production plant, after more than a year and a half of the pandemic this measure is still in force.

“This has greatly impacted the purchasing power of workers, but this must be included that basic necessities continue to increase, which further deteriorates the economic capacity of families and their quality of life,” he said.

The president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), Jorge Charruf Cáceres, considered that they have been two very difficult years for companies and that the situation has been complicated, employment in the productive sectors gradually recovered.

He pointed out that the Yucatecan industry sector also registers a good rhythm in terms of job recovery, they estimate that they will close with 2021 with the same trend.

“Good progress is also recorded by the manufacturing industry sector, with Inegi figures for the months of May, June, July and August showing an average behavior of 36 thousand jobs, much better than the same months as 2020, but still not approaching the 2019 figures. So our expectation is to close 2021 well and in 2022 achieve the pre-pandemic numbers, ” he concluded.

