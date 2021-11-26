Jícama Fair in Maxcanú, Yucatán, from November 26th to 28th

Maxcanú, Yucatan, (November 26, 2021).- From November 26 to 28, the second edition of the Jícama Festival will take place, this time in hybrid mode. During the fair, you will be able to learn about the processes and properties of this legume, enjoy various dishes made from it, as well as art and other surprises that the La Tierra de la Jícama collective has prepared.

Maxcanu is located 66 kilometers (41 miles) south of Mérida (INEGI)

The face-to-face part, which will be held this Sunday, November 28, in the municipality of Maxcanú, includes the first Jicamera exhibition where attendees will be able to learn first-hand and through their own voice from the Jicameros about their processes; taste desserts, breads and various cultural events, all around jicama.

This Festival is an initiative of the collective La Tierra de la Jícama, an organization formed eight years ago by Professor José Rodríguez Cih, who used to take his students to Maxcanú so that they could learn about jicama, the characteristic Maxcanú product.

“When I began to bring students and tourists and took them to the orchards with the jicameros, it was also an opportunity for them to make their work known,” recalled the Professor and main promoter of the legume in that demarcation.

This activity ended due to pandemic issues; And this is how they came up with setting up the Jicama Fair, which in 2020 was held virtually due to the concern to share the work of those who dedicate themselves to this activity.

In that first edition, six jicameros participated, as well as chefs, restaurateurs, and other people involved with this legume, whose processes and benefits could be known through the screens in full contingency.

Share the legacy

This year, thanks to the improvement in health indicators, the second edition of the Jícama Festival will take place under a hybrid format, that is, virtual and face-to-face.

The showcase will start with a virtual transmission, which will lead to a panel table in which the Jicameros will share their stories and answer people’s questions.

“Last year we showed the jicama process, but this year we want to go a little further; to know who are those people who sow it, why they live off it and the appreciation they have for this product ”, Professor Rodríguez added.

This is how the producers will tell in addition to their history and that of their families, how they inherited the knowledge for planting jicama and the strategies they intend to implement so that this age-old tradition is not lost.

“The objective of this year is also to raise awareness, because the pandemic took many Jicameros, since their ages range between 60 and 80 years; and they left with a great legacy ”, he declared.

Also, he regretted, the youth no longer want to dedicate themselves to the field. So what is sought with this initiative is that they fall in love with the activity; and simultaneously empower the Jicamero farmer to share his legacy.

The second Maxcanú Jícama Fair will be held this November 26th and 27th in virtual format; and on the 28th in person at the Oxkintok store, located in the center of Maxcanú, right in front of the church. It can be visited from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The complete program can be consulted on the Facebook of Colectivo La Tierra de la Jícama

