International Mexican Art Fair, this November 18th and 19th

Founded and directed by the gallery owner Carlos Bernardini, it will offer from its virtual platform a space for the sale and dissemination of modern and contemporary art in the country

This November 18 and 19, the first edition of the International Mexican Art Fair (IMAF) will arrive, virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not allow it to be carried out physically. In an interview with VANGUARDIA Carlos Bernardini, founder of IMAF, told us about the need to open spaces like this to promote Mexican art.

The https://www.imafmexico.com platform will be open to the public for more than 120 days, where more than 90 artists and different art galleries will be promoting the works, either for commercial purposes or just to make them known. The project that has been in the making for four years also has an educational objective on contemporary art and the art market, since the platform will be giving lectures on restoration, valuation of works, serigraphy workshops, lithography, engraving, etc. among other.

First Catrina in Diego Rivera painting (Photo: Google)

“The platform will contain capsules so that serigraphy, lithography, engraving workshops can be made known, because often there are people who buy a work, but do not know how it is done, valuators of works will also be present, to bring people closer to art experts, ”said Bernardini.

The gallery owner also mentioned that this fair seeks to break the idea that only the upper social class can access art, either by buying a work or learning about this discipline. Therefore, public access will cost 50 pesos.

“Art belongs to everyone and for everyone, remove with that taboo that art is for the rich or art is for billionaires and it is not true, art is for everyone, at the fair there will be works from 500 pesos to more than one million dollars. That art is for all budgets and even if you cannot buy a work that access is accessible to users, “he said.

On the other hand, for emerging artists, the virtual staff will cost 6 thousand pesos and the price for the galleries is 20 thousand, even if an artist does not have the resources, access will be sought through exchange, because what the fair intends to Through these strategies give a chance, and help the creators.

Among the participating artists are some such as Javier Guerrero, Tiz Enriquez, Jorge Santana, Miguel Alarcón Molina, Saúl Ramos -who will give a lecture on lithography-, as well as some established creators such as Fernando Botero, Rufino Tamayo, Rafael Coronel and David Alfaro Siqueiros .

They are joined by other prominent names such as Leonora Carrington, José Luis Cuevas, Manuel Felguérez, Joan Miró, Sergio Hernández, Pedro Friedeberg, Gunter Gerzo, Mathias Goeritz, Carlos Oviedo, Fulgencio Lazo, Ixrael Montes, Leovigildo Martinez, Frida Khalo and Javier Marín, thanks to the collaboration between the Bernardini Gallery and the Juárez Workshop.







