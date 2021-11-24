Interjet appoints Federico Bertrand as new Chief Executive Officer

MEXICO – Interjet Airlines appointed Federico Bertrand Rubio as its new CEO, who previously served as CEO of Toluca International Airport.
“At Interjet we continue to work hard in order to return very soon, together with our employees and suppliers, to operate and provide the service that our passengers deserve,” the airline mentioned.
Regarding its new director, the airline highlighted that he has fifty years of experience in the national and international aeronautical sector and is widely recognized for his participation, both in the public sector and in different aeronautical companies.
The businessman committed to invest US$150 million in the airline, which never entered the company’s cash flow.
It is worth mentioning that the company was acquired in mid-2020 by Alejandro del Valle; however, it ceased operations at the end of the year due to a series of financial problems.
Source: La Jornada
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
