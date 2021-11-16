Indian coal billionaire Gautam Adani added more wealth than Jeff Bezos this year

The wealth of Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest person, is catching up steadily—and not so slowly—with Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

In 2021, Adani saw an increase of more than $50 billion in his net worth, while Ambani’s rose by $21.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index. Tesla’s Elon Musk is top-ranked, followed by France’s richest person Bernard Arnault.

The 59-year-old Adani is third on the list.

e is the founder of the Adani group, the largest closely held thermal coal producer and coal trader in India. It is also the country’s largest port operator. As of March 31, the conglomerate reported total revenue of $5.3 billion.https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/GjWJs/1/

Meanwhile, in terms of overall net worth, Adani is at number 13 and Ambani at 11 with $88.1 billion and $98.5 billion, respectively.

