In order to prevent disturbances, State Government shields Tianguis Turistico

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- After several demonstrations have taken place in recent months due to the case of José Eduardo Ravelo Echeverría, the state government is taking security precautions so that during the Tianuis Turistico, disturbances are avoided.

During the press conference for the presentation of the Tourism Tianguis 2021, the secretary of tourism in the state Michelle Fridman announced that they are working hand in hand with the different security entities, both federal, state, and local, to guarantee that the event is done without problems.

In the questioning made about whether they are preventing any manifestation of iconoclasm, the tourism secretariat explained that they have shielded the Tourist Tianguis, to guarantee the safety of all attendees.

“Any event this large requires cross-cutting security work, we have a security table and good security given the circumstances, but we are in permanent communication with the authorities to shield, and that it is an event that takes place with complete peace of mind.,” said the secretary.

