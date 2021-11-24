Human skull found in an abandoned suitcase on the Mérida´s Periférico

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 24, 2021).- After the report of a young man who found the skeleton on a vacant road, the security elements attended the place to investigate. He finds a skull inside a suitcase on the hill at kilometer 35 of the peripheral, interior body, next to the El Porvenir neighborhood, to the west of the city of Mérida.
According to what was found in the place, a boy entered through a gap that is in that kilometer, to reach the aforementioned colony.
As he passed through the site, he saw a suitcase that caught his attention, when he got closer he realized that it contained a human skull.
He immediately gave notice to the authorities, at the moment there are agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI), and agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).
There is also personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) waiting to carry out the survey.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
