Home office comes to an end for UADY’s professors and administrative staff

Merida Yucatan; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .- The Autonomous University of Yucatán summoned all its academic, administrative and manual staff to appear in their official hours starting this Tuesday, November 16 and comply with their working hours, in accordance with the agreement made with the Ministry of Health, in anticipation of the reactivation of face-to-face classes as of January.

Carlos Estrada Pinto, general director of Academic Development of the institution reported that, by instruction of the General Directorate of Personnel, the 1,864 teachers, 1,456 administrative and manual and 614 middle managers will be complying with their office hours, with which he will finish the “work at home” that they fulfilled when the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Last week a meeting was held with staff from the State Secretariat for Research, Innovation and Higher Education (SIIES) and the State Health Secretariat (SSY) where it was reported that, if the downward process of the development of the Coronavirus continues, it is feasible that the resumption of face-to-face classes is on January 17 for the higher education system.

“We are four weeks from the end of the semester, there are students who are completing their face-to-face educational activities, but there are also university students who follow their classes ” online ” from Chetumal, Cancun, Veracruz, Villahermosa and many municipalities in the interior of the state,” he stated.

At this moment, the planning for the classes for the next semester is being completed, which should start on January 4 for high school and on January 10 – for bachelor’s degrees, which would be again virtually and if conditions allow it, as established in the SSY, until January 17 in person for all university students.

“At this time I do not have the exact figures for the number of workers who completed the vaccination scheme and neither the number of students who have completed their vaccinations,” he argued.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

