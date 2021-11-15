Holbox and Tulum featured on the Forza Horizon 5 video game

Quintana Roo, (November 15, 2021).- The beaches of Holbox and Tulum have given much to talk about among Forza Horizon 5 gamers and here we tell you why.
Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games, is a racing game set in Mexico. It’s available for the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and Steam, as well as on services like Xbox Game Pass.
The video game has given a lot to talk about not only because of its artificial intelligence details, but also because of the realism – within what is possible, of course – of its scenarios that recreate tourist and emblematic places in Mexico.
And obviously, Quintana Roo and the Mexican Caribbean could not be left out of Forza Horizon 5.
Among the streets of Guanajuato, archaeological sites such as Uxmal and Teotihuacán, highlights the tours of beaches such as Holbox and the place where “it vibrates high”, Tulum .
Other points that we find in this version of the Cabo San Lucas game, the Baluarte Bridge between Sinaloa and Durango, and Tula.
Players put “buts” on Forza Horizon 5
On the other hand, the game has been heavily criticized by some players.
Some of them say, according to ComicBook.com, the artificial intelligence of Forza Horizon 5 does not allow to use the real names of the players … considering this as a dangerous issue.
The site gives an example of one of the developers of Gotham Knights, Osama Dorias, who could not register his name in the game because the programming resembles his name with Osama Bin Laden’s.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Table for the Construction of Peace and Security in Campeche
Governor Layda Sansores San Román called.
-
Yucatán went from 14th to fourth place in the Rule of Law Index, according to WJP
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021).- In.
-
Kidnapping uncovers National Guard corruption network in Cozumel
Alleged agents of the National Guard.
-
Arts & craft market will be built in the Las Coloradas tourist park in Yucatán
Río Lagartos, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021).
-
Yucatan will have permanent modules for vaccination against Covid-19
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021).- In.
-
Mérida’s Municipal Institute for Women overwhelmed by cases of violence against women
Mérida, Yuactán, (November 15, 2021).- Due.
-
Yucatan taxi drivers expect a good season for the Tianguis Turístico
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021).- After.
-
AMLO will arrive in Mérida on Tuesday, Nov. 16th,to inaugurate the Tianguis Turístico
He will arrive at 12:30 p.m.,.
-
COVID-19 infections decrease among health personnel in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021).- Eulogio.
-
The Queer International Film Festival begins in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (November.
Leave a Comment