Holbox and Tulum featured on the Forza Horizon 5 video game

Quintana Roo, (November 15, 2021).- The beaches of Holbox and Tulum have given much to talk about among Forza Horizon 5 gamers and here we tell you why.

Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games, is a racing game set in Mexico. It’s available for the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and Steam, as well as on services like Xbox Game Pass.

The video game has given a lot to talk about not only because of its artificial intelligence details, but also because of the realism – within what is possible, of course – of its scenarios that recreate tourist and emblematic places in Mexico.

(Photo: Screenshot)

And obviously, Quintana Roo and the Mexican Caribbean could not be left out of Forza Horizon 5.

Among the streets of Guanajuato, archaeological sites such as Uxmal and Teotihuacán, highlights the tours of beaches such as Holbox and the place where “it vibrates high”, Tulum .

Other points that we find in this version of the Cabo San Lucas game, the Baluarte Bridge between Sinaloa and Durango, and Tula.

Players put “buts” on Forza Horizon 5

On the other hand, the game has been heavily criticized by some players.

Some of them say, according to ComicBook.com, the artificial intelligence of Forza Horizon 5 does not allow to use the real names of the players … considering this as a dangerous issue.

The site gives an example of one of the developers of Gotham Knights, Osama Dorias, who could not register his name in the game because the programming resembles his name with Osama Bin Laden’s.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments