High seas alert for hooded pirates; this is how they operate in Yucatán

PROGRESO, Yucatán, (November 20, 2021).- Armed assaults on the high seas reappear, as hooded criminals threatened the men on two fishing boats with, shotguns, pistols, and machetes. The criminals proceeded to steal the outboard motors and the fish product of their working day at sea. Then they left the fishermen and boats adrift, reported José Luis Carrillo Galaz, president of the Regional Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives of the Center and West of Yucatan.

In addition, he added, the fishermen had their wallets, cell phones, and satellite navigation equipment stolen too.

The manager affirmed that it is urgent that the police, fishing, and naval authorities act immediately to stop the armed robberies on fishermen on the high seas.

How much is the amount stolen from the fishermen?



Carrillo Galaz said that in the two boats, each with three fishermen, the assailants stole an outboard motor, the so-called ecological type, with a value of about $ 200,000 pesos (10 thousand US dollars); the sailing gear and catch of the day: just over $ 20,000 in grouper, black, kangaroo and blonde.

The assaults were committed between Chuburná and Celestún, ports from which the boats that were docked between 11 and 12 at night in the middle of last week left, he detailed.

The fishermen were caught asleep, the boats were at anchor when the assailants arrived silently, he said.

Carrillo Galaz specified that the assailants’ boat has no name or license plate.

He reported that the three pirates were hooded and pointed their weapons at the riparians to subdue them, forced them to throw themselves on the floor of the boats and remain face down, threatened to shoot them if they tried to oppose them, everything lasted less from one hour.

Then the assailants fled in an unknown direction. It was after dawn that the assaulted boats were found adrift by other fishermen returning from fishing, who towed them to port.

According to our files, on July 7 between 11 and 11:30 pm four criminals assaulted the boat “María José” at the point of shotguns, with 3 fishermen, 22 miles (40.7 km) from Progreso, north of Chuburná.

In less than an hour on the boat, they took the 60 HP Yamaha engine, cell phones, communication radio, and 150 kilos of grouper

No robberies for three months; What made them come back?

Carrillo Galaz, who is also president of the Mexican Confederation of Fishing and Aquaculture Cooperatives (Conmecoop), pointed out that in the first three months of the octopus season, which began on August 1, there were no assaults on the high seas or poaching.

He said that reassured the fishing sector because fishermen have resources for good pulping, but now that they have re-emerged (the robberies) it is clear that the assailants are professional criminals, not fishermen.

He affirmed that there is fear that at the end of the pulping (on December 15), there will be more assaults and poaching will also reappear.

That is why it is important that the State Security Council meet so that the members of the police, naval, and fishing sectors begin to act to stop the crime wave that is coming

