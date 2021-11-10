High hopes for hybrid edition of the FILEY

Mérida, Yucatán.- The International Reading Fair in Yucatán (FILEY) will maintain a hybrid format, with on-site and at distance events, in their 2022 edition.

According to the director of FILEY, Enrique Martín Briceño, in the first instance, the fair will be dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), although work is still underway to shape the activities that will take place at the end of March.

Last year a special online edition of the ninth FILEY was held from April 23 to May 2, which was considered by its organizers to be very successful, as it surpassed 363 thousand attendees from some 49 countries.

“We are foreseeing that it will have virtual and face-to-face activities. The proportion has not yet been defined, but as in previous editions, we will have literary, academic, artistic, and children’s activities,” he explained.

“The format of the fair will depend, above all, on the development of the pandemic and also, in general, on the conditions we will have by then,” he said.

The director emphasized that it will be until the beginning of 2022 when we will have a broader panorama of what will be carried out within the framework of the FILEY.

