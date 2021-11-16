Guayabera Expo on the Remate del Paseo de Montejo November 16 – 19

The exhibition “Capital of the Guayabera, Yucatán” will be held from November 16 to 19, at the Paseo de Montejo Auction, with 40 exhibitors

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Through a statement, the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet) announced that this Tuesday, the exhibition “ Capital of the Guayabera, Yucatán ” opens its doors , in order to contribute to raising the competitiveness of textile producers in municipalities with a tradition in the manufacture of garments , such as Tekit, Kimbilá and Mérida.

Hoy inicia la #Expo "Yucatán, Capital de la Guayabera", con 40 expositoras y expositores de #Tekit, #Kimbilá y #Mérida

🗓 16:00 a 21:00 horas en el Remate de Paseo Montejo. @canaive Yucatán

Entrada libre, aforo limitado. Uso obligatorio de cubrebocas. Respetar sana distancia. pic.twitter.com/PcsF6CPFKl — SEFOET Yucatán (@SEFOETYucatan) November 16, 2021

Opening and working hours

The exhibition, organized by Sefoet, will be open from Tuesday, November 16th, until next Friday, November 19th, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Paseo de Montejo auction in this city, with the participation of 40 exhibitors from different Yucatecan municipalities, who will exhibit and offer their creations to the general public.



In this way, Sefoet provides this industry with training on quality, costing and professionalization, to strengthen it, improve manufacturing, generate opportunities, and open markets, at the national and international levels.

The event “Capital of the Guayabera, Yucatán”, will take place within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico 2021, based in our state, in coordination with the Secretariat for Tourism Development (Sefotur) and with the participation of the National Chamber of the Garment Industry (Canaive), Yucatan delegation, to attract Mexican and foreign potential customers for the benefit of local producers.

International promotion

It should be noted that the Yucatecan guayabera has been constantly promoted in trade missions in other countries, and recently in the Middle East, as the clothing par excellence for tropical destinations, due to its class, elegance, and versatility. The Guayabera has gained more and more international fame.



In the exhibition, the public will be able to find a wide range of proposals and reinterpretations of the iconic garment, from traditional to contemporary cuts and styles, with direct attention from the participating producers.

Source: yucatan.com.mx

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments