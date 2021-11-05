Free sterilization for dogs and cats in Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- Associations and companies made a donation of 25 thousand pesos that will benefit 50 animals to be sterilized free of charge, this with the aim of continuing with sterilization campaigns so that the dogs and cats of the Port and communities have a better quality of life.

Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi met with Randy Browser, who is in charge of seeking donations, through companies and individuals who collaborate by buying a raffle ticket or direct donation that will benefit the municipal veterinary of Progreso, it should be noted that the H. City Council has the promise of doubling what was donated, so this time it has 50 thousand pesos for the sterilization campaign.

“These actions help us to continue advancing on the issue of caring for animals that are homeless, I thank all who join in and I keep my word to double all donations” mentioned, Zacarías Curi.

With the proceeds, it will be used to buy supplies for medical supplies that are used for sterilizations and consultations of rescued animals.

In this sense, Zacarías Curi, reaffirms his commitment to this sector to provide a dignified life for dogs and cats, as well as to avoid diseases.

